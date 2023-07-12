Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BOND opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

