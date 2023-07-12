Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 165,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 273,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,606,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 89,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.