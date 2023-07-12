Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Enbridge by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,119 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

