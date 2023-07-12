Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

APH stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.