Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

Allstate stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

