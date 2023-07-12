Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

