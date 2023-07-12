Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

