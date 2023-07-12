Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.36.

WIT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

