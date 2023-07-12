Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 266.1% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 23,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $2,637,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 820,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 554,701 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

