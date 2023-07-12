Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $157.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $162.69.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

