Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $150.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

