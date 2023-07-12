Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $91,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

