Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,675,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $486.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

