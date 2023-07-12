Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

