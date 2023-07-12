Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

