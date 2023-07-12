Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

