Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $482.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

