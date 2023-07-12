Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,097,209 shares in the company, valued at $261,584,878.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,254,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,005 shares of company stock worth $51,215,925. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

