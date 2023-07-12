Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AJG opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average is $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.