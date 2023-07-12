Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,503,000 after buying an additional 556,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after buying an additional 269,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

