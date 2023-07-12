Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $514.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $525.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

