Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

