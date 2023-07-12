Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Synopsys by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,438,000 after purchasing an additional 397,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $438.70 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.98 and its 200-day moving average is $380.53. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

