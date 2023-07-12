Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 478,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 444,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Exelon stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

