Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Rogers Price Performance

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $271.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

