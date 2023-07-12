Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

