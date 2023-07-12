Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FI opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.