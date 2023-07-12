Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.