Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,074,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 357.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance
Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
