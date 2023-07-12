Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %
BAPR stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.