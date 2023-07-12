Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.