Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 690 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $193.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,316 shares of company stock worth $108,799,290. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

