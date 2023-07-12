Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

BK stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

