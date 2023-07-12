Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $125.26 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

