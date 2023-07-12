Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $341.74 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $318.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

