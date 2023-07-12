Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

