Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 120,799 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,799 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

