Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

