Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.