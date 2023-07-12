Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 43,783 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 900,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

