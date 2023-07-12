Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $59.35.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

