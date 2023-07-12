Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $787.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $749.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $719.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $793.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

