Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

