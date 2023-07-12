Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.