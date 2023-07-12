Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.