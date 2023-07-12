Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

