Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,145 shares of company stock worth $108,165,396 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

