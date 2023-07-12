Solitude Financial Services Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

