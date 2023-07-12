SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.25. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,762 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.38 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

