Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Gary Steele Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Splunk Trading Up 0.4 %

SPLK stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.